Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Stock Holdings Lifted by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,773 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $42,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

