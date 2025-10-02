TruNorth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.83.

Paychex Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.02 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

