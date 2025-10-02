Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on October 01st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on September 24th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/1/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1%

ISRG stock opened at $438.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.33 and a 200 day moving average of $500.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

