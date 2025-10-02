Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.06.

AON Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AON stock opened at $359.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.88 and a 200-day moving average of $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

