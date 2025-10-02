Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.90 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4%

AMD opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.