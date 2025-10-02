Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 90.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7,796.0% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9%

ATO opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

