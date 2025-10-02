Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6,068.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 714,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,253,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,866,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

