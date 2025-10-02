Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 124,744 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Pentair worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 6.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 60.6% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 11.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Pentair by 91.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Pentair Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

