HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $671.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $672.62. The company has a market cap of $676.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $649.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

