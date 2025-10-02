Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $614,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,562,075.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

