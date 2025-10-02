33,048 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF $NVBU Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVBU. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS:NVBU opened at $28.44 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NVBU was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

