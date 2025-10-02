B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

