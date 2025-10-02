B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $259.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.