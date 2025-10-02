PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $12.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.4375.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $67,769.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $105,591.20. This represents a 39.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $361,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,526 over the last 90 days. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 141,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUBM opened at $8.26 on Thursday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $377.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

