Brokerages Set Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ELVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.19%. Electrovaya has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the first quarter worth $231,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electrovaya by 69.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 308,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 133.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 225,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.