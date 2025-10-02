Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.01.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 250.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 9,677,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 6,916,237 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 142.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,829,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,020,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,439 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

