Head-To-Head Analysis: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opera and Yelp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $480.65 million 3.66 $80.77 million $0.89 22.11 Yelp $1.41 billion 1.41 $132.85 million $2.21 14.25

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Yelp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opera and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 1 0 6 0 2.71 Yelp 2 4 0 0 1.67

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Yelp.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91% Yelp 10.28% 20.17% 15.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opera beats Yelp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera



Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Yelp



Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

