Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) Head-To-Head Review

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mingteng International and Hesai Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mingteng International $10.12 million 3.73 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Hesai Group $284.57 million 12.72 -$14.02 million $0.09 306.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mingteng International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mingteng International and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A Hesai Group 4.00% 3.11% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mingteng International and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mingteng International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hesai Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Hesai Group has a consensus target price of $32.26, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Mingteng International.

Risk & Volatility

Mingteng International has a beta of -2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hesai Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Mingteng International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

