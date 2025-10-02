Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) SVP Sells $40,596.54 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $40,596.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 109,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,871.26. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

