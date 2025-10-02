Milton Ault III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,648. This represents a 44.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 19.8%

Shares of UUU stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.54.

Universal Security Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

