Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $22,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

On Friday, September 26th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $22,755.00.

On Thursday, September 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $49,709.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $36,392.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.62. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 105.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,938,000 after buying an additional 693,351 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,111,000. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after acquiring an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BATRK

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.