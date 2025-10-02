Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $22,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 26th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 500 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $22,755.00.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.
- On Friday, September 19th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $49,709.00.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $36,392.00.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
NASDAQ BATRK opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.62. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 105.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,938,000 after buying an additional 693,351 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,111,000. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after acquiring an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on BATRK
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.