Insider Buying: Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider David Dixon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,770.00.
David Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, David Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Magellan Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.21 per share, with a total value of A$20,420.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 7.16.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
