MotorCycle (ASX:MTO) Insider Nicola(Nikki) Thomas Buys 6,732 Shares

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Nicola(Nikki) Thomas purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.30 per share, with a total value of A$22,215.60.

Nicola(Nikki) Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MotorCycle alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Nicola(Nikki) Thomas bought 3,268 shares of MotorCycle stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,784.40.

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

MotorCycle Cuts Dividend

MotorCycle Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. MotorCycle’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

(Get Free Report)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.