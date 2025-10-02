MotorCycle (ASX:MTO) Insider Nicola(Nikki) Thomas Buys 6,732 Shares

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Nicola(Nikki) Thomas purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.30 per share, with a total value of A$22,215.60.
Nicola(Nikki) Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Nicola(Nikki) Thomas bought 3,268 shares of MotorCycle stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,784.40.
MotorCycle Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.
MotorCycle Cuts Dividend
MotorCycle Company Profile
MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.
