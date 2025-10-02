4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $19,256.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $19,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,768. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.93. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

