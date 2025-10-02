iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Insider Gary Ferris Acquires 300,000 Shares

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ferris acquired 300,000 shares of iTech Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00.
The company has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.24.
