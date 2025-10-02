Peter Feinberg Purchases 5,000 Shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 141,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,879.88. This represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Peter Feinberg purchased 7,500 shares of Immuneering stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.47. Immuneering Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Research analysts forecast that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Immuneering by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immuneering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immuneering by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

