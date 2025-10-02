Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $245.54 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

