DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Holdings Lifted by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in DexCom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DexCom by 85.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,208,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 557,576 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.08 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Argus started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.32.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

