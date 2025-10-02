GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
