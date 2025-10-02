Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 13,378 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 198.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.