Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 1,112 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $5,427,000. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 33.0% during the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 17,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Target by 9.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 40,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Target by 179.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

