Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $592,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,947,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.