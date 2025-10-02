Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $23.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

