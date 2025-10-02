Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $526,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 100,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BOND stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.