Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,967.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

