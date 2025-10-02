Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117,518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $309.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

