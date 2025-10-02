Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Insider Sells 5,611 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $531,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,448.40. This represents a 62.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jessica Woelfel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $65,442.44.

NYSE ORA opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7,951.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 660,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

