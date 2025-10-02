David Hardie Sells 34,982 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David Hardie sold 34,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $693,343.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,082.70. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $858.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Hallador Energy Company has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,735,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 2,371.9% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 786,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 754,846 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

