State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.2727.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,566,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,934,000 after acquiring an additional 381,547 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in State Street by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,412,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,236,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,930,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,770,000 after buying an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,732,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

