Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.0556.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 400.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

