Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.0556.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
