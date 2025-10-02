Analysts Set Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $49.57

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.5714.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

FLR opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $1,025,400,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,080,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,847,000 after buying an additional 550,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,467,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

