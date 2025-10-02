Edison International $EIX Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.