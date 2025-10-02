Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $515,000 Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.5%

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.