Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $283.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.