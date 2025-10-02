Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 33 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $556.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.98. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $559.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

