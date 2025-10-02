Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $295.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $213.26 and a 12 month high of $297.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

