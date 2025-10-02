Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $587,000 Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $650,328.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,407,326.32. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHH opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

