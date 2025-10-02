Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $821,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

