Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 909.1% in September

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

SRAFF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

