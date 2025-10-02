Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 909.1% in September

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
SRAFF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
About Sandfire Resources America
