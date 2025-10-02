TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in September

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.75.
TV Asahi Company Profile
