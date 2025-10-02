TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in September

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

